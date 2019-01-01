There are no Videos in your queue.
PowerPoint
To be an effective trainer, you need to keep it short, keep it sharp and keep it moving. If you find yourself reading the PowerPoint slides aloud, you've justly earned the blank or hostile looks glaring at you. Then, the only redemption possible is ending early.
It's not unusual to have stage jitters. When the audience is your boss, it's unusual not to.
The Internet giant is nudging slideshow viewers to ask questions in near real-time by clicking on a link on laptop, tablet or smartphone screens.
Stultifying PowerPoints are common but, with a little effort, entirely avoidable.
Moderators are never the star but, if they do their job well, every member of the panel will feel like one.
The tech giant delivered the goods -- that is, exciting visuals without so many words -- when it unveiled its latest version of the popular smartphone.
On the 50th anniversary of IBM's iconic mainframe workhorse, we look at the revolutionary, lasting impact that computers, in all their many forms, have had on how we do (and sometimes don't) get work done.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who took the reins two months ago, isn't wasting any time helping Microsoft play some serious catch-up.
Thinks of board meetings as a conversation to keep your leadership engaged.
How to craft presentation slides that powerfully visualize your ideas, engage your audience and boost your brand.
Start-up Magisto makes video editing a cinch.
Throw out everything you know about a business plan. These are the questions you need to ask to sell your idea to investors.
Consider these options for making creative and inspiring presentations.
While some of the traditional technology for presentations continues to change, compelling content and delivery are still key to making an impact on audiences.
