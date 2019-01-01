My Queue

PPP

Rallying Employees to Embrace New Management Practices
Leadership Skills

Rallying Employees to Embrace New Management Practices

Management and workforce often approach new ideas from opposite directions. What distinguishes good managers is getting everybody on-board of their own volition, while walking the talk themselves.
Alexander Maasik | 4 min read
How PPP model is Helping Indian Industry Projects Take a Lead

How PPP model is Helping Indian Industry Projects Take a Lead

Government-based projects in India are attracting high-end technological advancement proposed by the great minds of this country.
Komal Nathani | 4 min read