PR

Pitching Practice: A PR-Checklist for Early-Stage Startups
Publicity

Pitching Practice: A PR-Checklist for Early-Stage Startups

Early-stage startups don't need a PR firm to get press. Instead, they need to roll up their sleeves, do the work and execute.
Peter Kazanjy | 9 min read
Old-Fashioned Press Releases Still Most-Trusted Communication Source (Infographic)

Old-Fashioned Press Releases Still Most-Trusted Communication Source (Infographic)

Despite the growth of social media and other digital outlets, studies show that traditional PR is still tops when it comes to what readers believe.
Kevin Allen | 2 min read
Use These Twitter Guidelines to Avoid a PR Nightmare

Use These Twitter Guidelines to Avoid a PR Nightmare

Before you send a single message out on Twitter, decide just what you want to do -- and what you don't -- when it comes to tweeting. Here are some guidelines to consider implementing for your Twitter campaigns.
Scott Levy | 5 min read
The Esquire Guy on Handling a PR Crisis With Style

The Esquire Guy on Handling a PR Crisis With Style

Effective damage control all comes down to the tone.
Ross McCammon | 9 min read
7 Tips for Writing a Killer Press Release

7 Tips for Writing a Killer Press Release

A press release isn't about clearing your desk or making the boss happy. It has just one goal: eliciting a call back from a reporter. Here's how to do that.
Russell Working | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How to Create a Live Event That Spurs Social Buzz
Social Media

How to Create a Live Event That Spurs Social Buzz

Leveraging a gathering in the physical world can have a ripple effect in the digital realm.
Gabrey Means & Cassie Hughes | 3 min read
Will Nasty Emailer Kelly Blazek Lose Her 'Communicator of the Year' Title?
PR

Will Nasty Emailer Kelly Blazek Lose Her 'Communicator of the Year' Title?

A business-communication industry group that named Blazek its Communicator of the Year in 2013 said an ethics committee is currently evaluating how to address her venomous leaked messages.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Upping the PR Ante With 'Experiences'
Marketing

Upping the PR Ante With 'Experiences'

As the startup ecosystem continually gets flooded with new ventures, getting media attention is becoming more and more difficult. Including PR experiences could help you rise above the crowd.
Gabrey Means & Cassie Hughes | 5 min read
25 Ways to Make Your First Online Sale
Marketing

25 Ways to Make Your First Online Sale

Don't let the simple concept of a first sale mislead you. Obtaining that first customer can sometimes be a long, arduous battle. Here's how.
Mark Hayes | 15+ min read
8 Ways to Make Reporters Fall In Love With Your Startup
Marketing

8 Ways to Make Reporters Fall In Love With Your Startup

Give reporters what they really want: timely, useful information that can help them do their jobs. Just don't be a pest about it.
Michelle Garrett | 3 min read
How to Assemble a Creative Team That Clicks
Growth Strategies

How to Assemble a Creative Team That Clicks

A creative team must include people with varying backgrounds and interests, but it's to your benefit to make sure the team works as a finely tuned unit.
Gina Smith | 4 min read
A Racist Sign at Sonic and 5 Other Franchise PR Disasters
Franchises

A Racist Sign at Sonic and 5 Other Franchise PR Disasters

From YouTube gross-outs to hashtag horror stories, check out these six PR nightmares at U.S. franchises.
Kate Taylor
How to Generate Publicity on a Shoe-String Budget
Marketing

How to Generate Publicity on a Shoe-String Budget

Our PR expert Ivan Ristic offers up advice on how companies can use publicity to increase website traffic.
Ivan Ristic | 3 min read
How to Separate the PR Pros from the Posers
Marketing

How to Separate the PR Pros from the Posers

With the world of media constantly changing, public relations expert Ivan Ristic gives us the lowdown of what makes a good PR person in today's landscape.
Ivan Ristic | 3 min read
Has the Oprah Effect Diminished?
Marketing

Has the Oprah Effect Diminished?

A mention on Oprah's Favorite Things list used to be golden for businesses. But with her list now only in magazine format, is the same still true?
Andrea Huspeni | 6 min read