Early-stage startups don't need a PR firm to get press. Instead, they need to roll up their sleeves, do the work and execute.
Despite the growth of social media and other digital outlets, studies show that traditional PR is still tops when it comes to what readers believe.
Before you send a single message out on Twitter, decide just what you want to do -- and what you don't -- when it comes to tweeting. Here are some guidelines to consider implementing for your Twitter campaigns.
Effective damage control all comes down to the tone.
A press release isn't about clearing your desk or making the boss happy. It has just one goal: eliciting a call back from a reporter. Here's how to do that.
Leveraging a gathering in the physical world can have a ripple effect in the digital realm.
A business-communication industry group that named Blazek its Communicator of the Year in 2013 said an ethics committee is currently evaluating how to address her venomous leaked messages.
As the startup ecosystem continually gets flooded with new ventures, getting media attention is becoming more and more difficult. Including PR experiences could help you rise above the crowd.
Don't let the simple concept of a first sale mislead you. Obtaining that first customer can sometimes be a long, arduous battle. Here's how.
Give reporters what they really want: timely, useful information that can help them do their jobs. Just don't be a pest about it.
A creative team must include people with varying backgrounds and interests, but it's to your benefit to make sure the team works as a finely tuned unit.
From YouTube gross-outs to hashtag horror stories, check out these six PR nightmares at U.S. franchises.
Our PR expert Ivan Ristic offers up advice on how companies can use publicity to increase website traffic.
With the world of media constantly changing, public relations expert Ivan Ristic gives us the lowdown of what makes a good PR person in today's landscape.
A mention on Oprah's Favorite Things list used to be golden for businesses. But with her list now only in magazine format, is the same still true?
