My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

PR businesses

My Love Affair With Comfort and Why I Had to End It
Starting a Business

My Love Affair With Comfort and Why I Had to End It

Many who become entrepreneurs are self-starters, others need a little nudge -- still others, an ultimatum.
Brian Jones | 6 min read
PR for Tech Startups: the Who, When, Why, How and How Much

PR for Tech Startups: the Who, When, Why, How and How Much

How to pick the right PR person, firm or agency.
Dave Hochman | 7 min read
5 Cases of PR Done Right (Infographic)

5 Cases of PR Done Right (Infographic)

As social media makes even the smallest brand mistakes highly visible, smart reputation management is more important than ever. Here are five cases where brands got it right.
Robert Parmer | 1 min read
Hello, 'Waffogato': Has the Cronut-Creator Gone Too Far for PR?

Hello, 'Waffogato': Has the Cronut-Creator Gone Too Far for PR?

Pastry chef Dominique Ansel may have turned out one too many buzz-friendly mashups to be taken seriously.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
How to Separate the PR Pros from the Posers

How to Separate the PR Pros from the Posers

With the world of media constantly changing, public relations expert Ivan Ristic gives us the lowdown of what makes a good PR person in today's landscape.
Ivan Ristic | 3 min read

More From This Topic

How to Make Company Announcements in Buzzworthy Ways
Marketing

How to Make Company Announcements in Buzzworthy Ways

With J. Crew debuting a new catalog on Pinterest and MTV announcing its Video Music Award nominees on Instagram and Vine, it seems relying solely on press releases is a strategy of the past.
Ashley Lee | 6 min read
How to Get the Most From Your PR Firm
Marketing

How to Get the Most From Your PR Firm

These eight tips can enrich a startup's experience with a public relations agency.
Andrew Cross | 3 min read
5 PR Tips From Bond, James Bond
Marketing

5 PR Tips From Bond, James Bond

The fictional British spy, code name 007, offers some helpful -- if lighthearted -- reminders for how to promote a business.
Michael Sebastian | 3 min read
How PowerVoice Is Cashing In on Paid Tweets
Starting a Business

How PowerVoice Is Cashing In on Paid Tweets

PowerVoice enables social media personalities to promote brands for bucks.
Gwen Moran | 2 min read