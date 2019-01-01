There are no Videos in your queue.
PR businesses
Starting a Business
Many who become entrepreneurs are self-starters, others need a little nudge -- still others, an ultimatum.
How to pick the right PR person, firm or agency.
As social media makes even the smallest brand mistakes highly visible, smart reputation management is more important than ever. Here are five cases where brands got it right.
Pastry chef Dominique Ansel may have turned out one too many buzz-friendly mashups to be taken seriously.
With the world of media constantly changing, public relations expert Ivan Ristic gives us the lowdown of what makes a good PR person in today's landscape.
With J. Crew debuting a new catalog on Pinterest and MTV announcing its Video Music Award nominees on Instagram and Vine, it seems relying solely on press releases is a strategy of the past.
These eight tips can enrich a startup's experience with a public relations agency.
The fictional British spy, code name 007, offers some helpful -- if lighthearted -- reminders for how to promote a business.
