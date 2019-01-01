My Queue

PR disasters

4 Ways Your Business Should NOT Respond to an Online Petition
4 Ways Your Business Should NOT Respond to an Online Petition

Remember United's P.R. disaster? By avoiding some common mistakes, companies can leverage online petitions to their advantage.
Randy Paynter | 5 min read
5 Fantastic Examples of CEOs and Marketers Who Averted Potential PR Disasters

5 Fantastic Examples of CEOs and Marketers Who Averted Potential PR Disasters

Facebook's CEO and COO are now apologizing. Maybe they should have done that sooner.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
PR Disasters That Global Companies Found Hard to Deal With

PR Disasters That Global Companies Found Hard to Deal With

Social media platforms have short-time memories and forget even the most glaring of all embarrassing tales in their rush to move on to the next big story
Komal Nathani | 4 min read