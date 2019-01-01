There are no Videos in your queue.
Practice
Entrepreneurs
Real improvement requires short bursts of focused learning and concentration.
Being intentional with the way you practice skills is the best way to avoid the "zero effect."
Changing your mindset changes everything else.
Long hours of work yield little without focus and strategy but you can change that starting today.
Learn by doing with these fun and brain expanding activities.
More From This Topic
Learning
Fear of making mistakes is crippling your progress.
Preparation
Ben Franklin was right. You cannot simply fake it 'till you make it. Here's why.
Team-Building
Unless you're the '76 Hoosiers, your team will encounter losses or setbacks. It's the champions who are able to re-calibrate after a defeat, learn from it and use it to push them forward.
Entrepreneur Network
John T. Meyer of web-design company Lemonly stresses the importance of application over education.
Entrepreneur Network
One of today's keenest businessmen and hardest working hustlers shares his techniques for staying on top.
Personal Improvement
Author and blogger Cal Newport shares his three secrets to finding fulfilling work.
Productivity
New knowledge does not necessarily drive new results. Learning something new can actually be a waste of time if your goal is to make progress and not simply gain additional knowledge.
Practice
The experts who embrace the idea of deliberate practice continually ask themselves these questions.
Holiday Shopping
Get ahead of things early, lay down a firm foundation by asking the right questions and handle the flood.
