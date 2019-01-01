My Queue

Pre-Budget 2019

Budget 2019: Incentivize Digital Payments in the Rural India, Says Industry
Pre-Budget 2019

The industry is expected to touch $1 trillion by 2023
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
#4 Things Fintech Companies Expect From Upcoming Budget

The fintech market is forecasted to touch USD 2.4 billion by 2020.
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Budget 2019: Here's How Modi Government Can Promote the P2P Industry

Transaction value in the P2P segment is about $1,123m and this number is expected to grow at CAGR (2019-2023) of 19 per cent
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Budget 2019: SME Financing Industry Seeks Solution to the Liquidity Crisis

Modi will be facing pressure to ramp up credit availability
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read