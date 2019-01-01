My Queue

Predictions 2016

What VCs Want in 2016
VC

From cybersecurity to robotics: 2016 investment predictions from top VCs
Michelle Goodman | 9 min read
Riding the Waves of Change in 2016

Four trends are taking over the business world. Are you riding them or at risk of a wipe out?
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 6 min read
What's Next in Mobile Advertising? 6 Trends for the New Year.

Key industry executives weigh in on what trends will shape the mobile marketing landscape in 2016.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
8 Web Design Trends That Are Bound to Be Huge in 2016 (Infographic)

Design is poised to become more flat, responsive and card-based in the year ahead.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
5 New Strategies for the New Year

Your marketing action checklist for 2016.
Ann Handley | 5 min read

More From This Topic

The Future of Franchises: What's Next, and What's Still Needed
Franchises

It's nearly 2016. Are franchises driving change, or are they simply playing catch-up?
Jason Daley | 8 min read
It Takes a Lot More Than Enthusiasm to Make Those Lofty New Year's Resolutions Reality
New Year's Resolution

Use these five tips to focus, and make 2016 truly your best year ever.
Matt Mayberry | 5 min read
Entrepreneur's Franchise Forecast
Franchises

Our list of the top 10 trending categories for 2016.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read
This Company Helps Create Fundable Prototypes Fast
Q&As

An L.A. accelerator focuses on hardware prototyping.
Brittany Shoot | 3 min read