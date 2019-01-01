There are no Videos in your queue.
Predictive Analytics
There are some simple tactics to help your enterprise gain a foothold with this technology and reap the benefits.
An investment in predictive analytics may give your business the competitive advantage it needs.
Industrial accidents? Air pollution?Actionable change is already occurring on the business application side of the IoT.
Returns data offers companies priceless insights that improve the customer experience.
Build a predictive analytics system when you start your business, not after you start scaling it.
Predictive Analytics
Foresight is more about knowing what hasn't happened yet then predicting what will happen next.
Real Estate
In the past, property information covered numbers of bedrooms and baths. Today, real estate data is very, very different.
The Future of Work
Will the changes coming from biogenetic engineering, cloning, connectivity and social media make entrepreneurs change their thinking?
Human Resources
The search giant's re:Work resources provides articles, case studies and tips from experts in various industries on using analytics to improve hiring and promotion.
forecasting
Leaders should extend forecasting beyond the sales team to stay one step ahead.
Sales Forecast
Predictive analytics technology, on the other hand, is alive and kicking.
Big Data
If the vast amount of health data collected by every source from insurance records to exercise apps is pooled, analytics can help create a much healthier society.
Big Data
Analyzing customer data is just more proof of what we've always known. Actions really do speak louder than words
