Tesla Says Model 3 Orders Top $10 Billion in First 36 Hours
Tesla

Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that the Model 3, which is slated to go into production in late 2017, will sell at an average price of $42,000, including the price of options and additional features.
Reuters | 2 min read
Tesla's $35,000 Model 3 Will Be Available for Pre-Order on March 31

Tweets by CEO Elon Musk followed a note in the company's earnings release on Wednesday that the Model 3 is on schedule for deliveries in late 2017.
Arjun Kharpal | 2 min read
Crowdfunding's New Self-Serve Options and Tools

New tech solutions enable companies to launch campaigns on their own portal when raising money.
Sally Outlaw | 4 min read