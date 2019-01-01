My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Preparation

After Completely Freezing During a Pitch Competition, These Co-Founders Stayed Up All Night Preparing for a Second Chance

After Completely Freezing During a Pitch Competition, These Co-Founders Stayed Up All Night Preparing for a Second Chance

Sunny Bonnell and Ashleigh Hansberger told stories for clients of their branding and digital agency, Motto. But they came up short when it was time to tell their own.
Sunny Bonnell & Ashleigh Hansberger | 5 min read
3 Lessons I've Learned in Krav Maga That Have Changed My Approach to Business

3 Lessons I've Learned in Krav Maga That Have Changed My Approach to Business

This fighting style packs a big punch on and off the mat.
Kristina Libby | 7 min read
Role-Playing Is the Practice That Makes Perfect

Role-Playing Is the Practice That Makes Perfect

Working on a hypothetical deal with a teammate is a low-stakes way to identify issues, development areas and strengths.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
7 Strategies to Stay Cool, Calm and Collected During a Job Interview

7 Strategies to Stay Cool, Calm and Collected During a Job Interview

You got this.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Build-A-Bear Workshop Is Caught Off Guard for Its 'Pay Your Age' Promo and Forced to Turn Away Customers

Build-A-Bear Workshop Is Caught Off Guard for Its 'Pay Your Age' Promo and Forced to Turn Away Customers

The company says it experienced 'unprecedented' customer turnout and provides a lesson on preparation for entrepreneurs.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How to Prep Your Business Like an Olympian
Olympics

How to Prep Your Business Like an Olympian

Training for the Games is a lot like running a startup.
Jeremy Bloom | 5 min read
Preparing to Exit Your Small Business
Entrepreneurs

Preparing to Exit Your Small Business

Creating a business succession plan is critically important.
Lisa Stevens | 3 min read
8 Travel Hacks You'll Want to Know Before Your Next Trip
Lifestyle

8 Travel Hacks You'll Want to Know Before Your Next Trip

Travel is always an adventure but you don't want it to be an ordeal.
Renzo Costarella | 6 min read
3 Leadership Qualities You Need When Facing a Big Challenge
Leadership

3 Leadership Qualities You Need When Facing a Big Challenge

Once you decide on a path and have a relentless determination to follow it, something magical happens; people rally around you.
Aytekin Tank | 5 min read
4 Inspiring Quotes to Help You Train Like a Champion
Inspiration

4 Inspiring Quotes to Help You Train Like a Champion

The most successful people in the world aren't clutch -- they're prepared.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
This Is What to Do Now to Hit 2017 Running
Preparation

This Is What to Do Now to Hit 2017 Running

A few basic steps now will have you moving fast toward your goals once the holidays are past.
Dan Scalco | 5 min read
4 Ways to Ensure Your Startup Will Survive Disaster
Preparation

4 Ways to Ensure Your Startup Will Survive Disaster

A little preparation can shield your business from suffering a total loss should catastrophe strike.
Sheldon Yellen | 5 min read
10 Strategies to Prepare for Speaking Engagements
Public Speaking

10 Strategies to Prepare for Speaking Engagements

Prepare carefully for your speech but, remember, everyone is there to see you. Let your personality show.
Rocco Baldassarre | 6 min read
3 Ways to Drive Continual Improvement
Personal Improvement

3 Ways to Drive Continual Improvement

Prepare before you have to, observe how others approach challenges and hold yourself accountable for the process as well as its outcomes.
Jason Womack | 5 min read
What You Can Learn From the Entrepreneurial Team That Just Won a Cool $1 Million on TV
Success Strategies

What You Can Learn From the Entrepreneurial Team That Just Won a Cool $1 Million on TV

Grush, creators of a toothbrush that encourages better habits in kids, claimed the prize on 'America's Greatest Makers' with proper preparation and adaptability.
Carol Roth | 4 min read