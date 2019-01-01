My Queue

Presentations

3 Powerful Public Speaking Tips (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

3 Powerful Public Speaking Tips (60-Second Video)

Here's how to give the best speech of your life.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Why Did SNL's Bill Hader Frequently Screw Up on Purpose?

Why Did SNL's Bill Hader Frequently Screw Up on Purpose?

He got the mistakes out of the way to overcome his anxiety
Gene Marks | 3 min read
These 53,000 Design Templates Can Give Your Presentations a Big Upgrade

These 53,000 Design Templates Can Give Your Presentations a Big Upgrade

A silver membership to PoweredTemplate can take your slideshows from 'meh' to 'wow.'
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
Save Big on the Presentation Tool Used by Coca-Cola and Starbucks

Save Big on the Presentation Tool Used by Coca-Cola and Starbucks

Powtoon is user-friendly software that creates powerful presentations for marketing, training, and more.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
7 Powerful Public Speaking Tips From One of the Most-Watched TED Talks Speakers

7 Powerful Public Speaking Tips From One of the Most-Watched TED Talks Speakers

Simon Sinek delivered one of TED Talks' most-watched presentations ever. Here are his top secrets for capturing, captivating and connecting with your audience.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read

11 Fun Presentation Ideas That Will Help You Engage With Your Audience
Ready For Anything

11 Fun Presentation Ideas That Will Help You Engage With Your Audience

Liven up your next presentation by incorporating some fun presentation ideas. You will enjoy presenting much more and your audience will thank you for it too.
James Robinson | 2 min read
5 Ways to Become More Persuasive
Ready For Anything

5 Ways to Become More Persuasive

To convince someone to buy into your ideas, you need to be able to think on your feet.
Harrison Monarth | 7 min read
How to Write an Elevator Pitch That'll Score You New Business
Ready For Anything

How to Write an Elevator Pitch That'll Score You New Business

Saying the wrong thing could cost you thousands.
GOBankingRates | 8 min read
Plan the Perfect Presentation for Your Audience With These 5 Tips
Ready For Anything

Plan the Perfect Presentation for Your Audience With These 5 Tips

Business professionals are busy. Make sure they feel like your presentation is worth their time.
Stacey Hanke | 6 min read
The Best Way to Respond to Questions After a Presentation or Meeting
Ready For Anything

The Best Way to Respond to Questions After a Presentation or Meeting

Using this method is sure to increase your credibility with your audience.
Stacey Hanke | 5 min read
3 Tricks to Get People to Actually Listen to Your Presentations
Ready For Anything

3 Tricks to Get People to Actually Listen to Your Presentations

Make sure your audience doesn't tune out what you have to say.
Stacey Hanke | 6 min read
How to Become a Master Speaker and Presenter
Public Speaking

How to Become a Master Speaker and Presenter

Public speaking is one of the most important tools, no matter what your career is.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
6 Tips for Managing Presentation Butterflies
Ready For Anything

6 Tips for Managing Presentation Butterflies

To tackle your nervousness and bring it under control, remember these six key tips.
Ellevate | 4 min read
Children, Canines or Felines Interrupting Your Interview? 4 Pros Demonstrate How to Keep Your Cool.
Ready For Anything

Children, Canines or Felines Interrupting Your Interview? 4 Pros Demonstrate How to Keep Your Cool.

Social media is all over several hilarious interruptions during recent TV news shows. Here's how the 'victims' handled it.
Joan Oleck | 3 min read
How to Survive Your Next Software Sales Demo
Ready For Anything

How to Survive Your Next Software Sales Demo

It doesn't have to be a waste of time. Really.
Gene Marks | 6 min read