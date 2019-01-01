My Queue

president obama

Deeply Divided White House Will Not Support Encryption Legislation
Legislation

The political debate over the limits of encryption rages on.
Reuters | 4 min read
Former Senior Advisor to President Obama Joins GoFundMe

Longtime White House communications director Dan Pfeiffer will serve as the popular crowdfunding platform's VP of communications and policy.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Parental Employment Benefits Around the World (Infographic)

Guess which country ranks among the worst for maternity leave? The land of the free and the home of the brave.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read