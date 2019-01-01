My Queue

Presidents

Mark Cuban

Cuban, an unabashed critic of President Donald Trump, has teased a 2020 run in the past.
John Haltiwanger | 2 min read
In Honor of His Farewell, 17 Inspiring Quotes From President Obama

The 44th president of the United States said goodbye to the nation last night.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
Sage Advice for Entrepreneurs From America's Greatest Risk Takers

These quotes from five signers of the Declaration of Independence show their wisdom lives on.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Entrepreneurship

The Declaration of Independence reminds us why going out on your own is a worthwhile endeavor.
Adam Toren | 3 min read
10 Lessons from America's Greatest Military Leaders

Military talents can transfer well to guiding a team through the challenges of starting and running a small business.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 8 min read

Honoring Nancy Reagan: 10 of The Former First Lady's Most Memorable Quotes
Inspirational Quotes

The wife of former president Ronald Reagan will be remembered for her graceful poise, dedication to charity and compassion for those impacted by Alzheimer's Disease.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
President Obama Announces Historic Visit to Cuba
Cuba

It will be the first U.S. presidential trip to the country in nearly 90 years.
Reuters | 3 min read
How George Washington Showed Leadership by Declining Authority
Leadership

The true strength of the power leaders hold is often found when they stay their hands and don't wield it.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
Lessons From 3 Lesser-Known Presidents
Presidents

What entrepreneurs can glean from William Harrison, Rutherford B. Hayes and William McKinley.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
The 12 Wackiest Things You Can Buy From the Presidential Candidates' Campaign Stores
Politics

From Jeb Bush's guacamole bowl to Hillary Clinton's pantsuit t-shirt, the candidates are selling some surprising things to raise money.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
In the Battle of Billionaires, Howard Schultz Doesn't Measure Up to Trump
Politics

Howard Schultz is reportedly being urged to run for president. But if he wants to succeed, he needs to better understand his target market.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read
Obama Wants Community College to Be Free for Two Years
College

The president is giving a new idea for higher education the old college try.
Reuters | 2 min read
White House Hires Ex-Googler to Make Government Websites Suck Less (We Hope)
Technology

Uncle Sam: If at first you don't succeed, hire former Google wizard and HealthCare.gov resurrector Mikey Dickerson to clean up your mess. Again.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Tell Us: What Would You Do With 17 Days Off?
Leadership

While President Obama's supporters and detractors don't agree on much, they can probably agree on this: an uninterrupted, 17-day long break would certainly be nice.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Lessons in Persuasion From the Most Celebrated American Presidents
Leadership

With a nod to Presidents' Day, we examine what entrepreneurs can learn from the White House's greatest communicators.
Lisa Girard | 6 min read