Press Coverage

How to Attract the Kind of Positive 'Press' That Also Boosts Your Bottom Line
Small Business Heroes

How to Attract the Kind of Positive 'Press' That Also Boosts Your Bottom Line

Donations. Green Initiatives. Even building wells in Africa can get your company the positive attention you crave.
AJ Agrawal | 5 min read
3 Things Franchises Should Know About Hiring a PR Firm

3 Things Franchises Should Know About Hiring a PR Firm

Be honest about your expectations, explore multiple firms and above all, trust your gut.
Stephanie Schomer | 3 min read
An Entrepreneur Editor Shares How to Get Press Coverage for Your Business

An Entrepreneur Editor Shares How to Get Press Coverage for Your Business

In this video, Entrepreneur's Liz Webber shares the right way to pitch your business.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
5 Tips on How to Get Press From Entrepreneur's Editor in Chief

5 Tips on How to Get Press From Entrepreneur's Editor in Chief

Entrepreneur's editor in chief, Jason Feifer, talks with Jessica Abo about his career path and how to get press to bite on your pitch.
Jessica Abo | 1 min read
How to Tell Stories the Media Won't Ignore

How to Tell Stories the Media Won't Ignore

Good press is born of drama and conflict, struggle and victory. When you conceive your publicity pitch, make it epic.
Sharon Bolt | 5 min read

More From This Topic

The Golden Rule Is Just as Good for Businesses as It Is for People
Ready For Anything

The Golden Rule Is Just as Good for Businesses as It Is for People

Businesses that "do unto others" are reaping the benefits.
Melissa Powell | 7 min read
4 Innovative Ways to Get Media Coverage
Public Relations

4 Innovative Ways to Get Media Coverage

Journalists are people, too. Addressing their challenges helps eliminate obstacles to your company's getting PR.
Josh Steimle | 8 min read
Is Sending Out a Press Release Really Worth the Money?
Publicity

Is Sending Out a Press Release Really Worth the Money?

The press release industry generates a lot of money-but it might not hold any value for your business.
Josh Sternberg | 7 min read
Answering This One Question Can Boost Positive PR Coverage
Media Coverage

Answering This One Question Can Boost Positive PR Coverage

If you didn't own the store, why would you care that it's opening?
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
How to Get Press Coverage for Your Small Business
Small Businesses

How to Get Press Coverage for Your Small Business

It's time to put that marketer's hat on.
Kimberly de Silva | 5 min read
5 Reasons Your Startup Isn't Getting the PR You Need
Press Coverage

5 Reasons Your Startup Isn't Getting the PR You Need

Understanding and working with the requirements of journalists covering your industry will go a long way toward increasing your company's visibility.
Syed Balkhi | 4 min read
5 Insights About the Media That Every Marketer Should Know
Press Coverage

5 Insights About the Media That Every Marketer Should Know

Unless you've been arrested, reporters aren't interested in your company. Once you understand that, you can make a plan.
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
5 Strategies for Getting Press for Your Small Business
Press Coverage

5 Strategies for Getting Press for Your Small Business

Small business owners have a lot on their plate. Oftentimes they're doing it all -- ordering inventory, responding to customers, managing employees. Marketing their company is the last thing on their mind.
Rich Kahn | 4 min read
When to Spend on PR and When to do It Yourself (or Not at All)
Public Relations

When to Spend on PR and When to do It Yourself (or Not at All)

You sold your story to your customers. You can sell it to the media too.
Jon Bier | 5 min read
Getting the Right Press Coverage for Your Business
Marketing

Getting the Right Press Coverage for Your Business

If you want to make the media your friend and build a connection with reporters that will keep you and your business in a positive light, follow these eight tips.
Jill Schiefelbein | 5 min read