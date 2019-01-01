My Queue

Don't Succumb Under the Pressure of Being a Good Girl, Whatsoever!
Life Lessons

Don't Succumb Under the Pressure of Being a Good Girl, Whatsoever!

Media forges upon insecurities of an individual, i.e. it works like a pesticide – feeding upon inadequacies
Anushka Arora | 2 min read
Do Women Handle Pressure Better than Men at Workplaces?

Do Women Handle Pressure Better than Men at Workplaces?

Women are stronger than men when the pressure is on says a new study
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Why Learning to Deal With Pressure Could Literally Save Your Life

Why Learning to Deal With Pressure Could Literally Save Your Life

Don't let the grind of life and business wear you down.
Patrick Bet-David | 2 min read
How Can Entrepreneurs Stay Calm Under Work Pressure?

How Can Entrepreneurs Stay Calm Under Work Pressure?

Starting your own venture can be rewarding, but the stress can't be undermined
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
To Boost Your Productivity Start Scheduling Some 'Lazy' Days

To Boost Your Productivity Start Scheduling Some 'Lazy' Days

Ceaseless self-imposed pressure is not the solution. It's time to embrace constructive dawdling.
Dan Dowling | 5 min read

How To Handle Failures And Setbacks At Work With Grace
Startup Tips

How To Handle Failures And Setbacks At Work With Grace

Revisit every step and every decision you and your team made in the project and micro-inspect
Niraj Ranjan | 6 min read