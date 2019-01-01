My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Price increases

This Founder Shares How She Was Able to Attract Better Customers By Increasing Her Price
Problem Solvers Podcast

This Founder Shares How She Was Able to Attract Better Customers By Increasing Her Price

Pricing isn't just about a number. It's about your value, what you're really worth and who you want to work with.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
Cutting Your Price Has No End But Adding Value Has No Limits

Cutting Your Price Has No End But Adding Value Has No Limits

You're going to lose a race to the bottom; only the biggest firms win those. Go in the other direction, aim for the top pricing tier and watch your margins grow.
Perry Marshall | 3 min read
3 Lessons About Setting Your Price Learned From a Vegas Prostitute

3 Lessons About Setting Your Price Learned From a Vegas Prostitute

Every entrepreneur -- whatever his or her business -- needs to understand the essentials of how customers decide what is worth what.
Mark Stiving | 4 min read
5 Tips for Setting Your Optimum Price

5 Tips for Setting Your Optimum Price

The customer perception of the value of your offering may surprise you, but it's what counts the most.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
New York Attorney General Investigating Possible Broadband Speed Overcharges

New York Attorney General Investigating Possible Broadband Speed Overcharges

Verizon, Cablevision and Time Warner are all involved in the probe.
Reuters | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Mastering the Art of Pricing: What the Textbooks Don't Teach You
Setting prices

Mastering the Art of Pricing: What the Textbooks Don't Teach You

Lesson one: Forget about surveying your customers to price products for which they have no concept of price.
Bing Gordon | 7 min read
3 Fears That Keep Your Business From Growth
Fear

3 Fears That Keep Your Business From Growth

It requires courage to choose the entrepreneurial path, and more courage is needed to see how far it leads.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
Get Ready for the 'Achocolypse': The World Is Running Out of Chocolate
Chocolate

Get Ready for the 'Achocolypse': The World Is Running Out of Chocolate

The chocolate industry already can't keep up with how much we want to eat, and it's only getting worse.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
As Football Season Approaches, Buffalo Wild Wings Raises Prices
Chicken

As Football Season Approaches, Buffalo Wild Wings Raises Prices

The chicken wings chain said that rising chicken costs means menu prices will increase by 3 percent.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
The Key to Setting and Changing Your Prices
Pricing

The Key to Setting and Changing Your Prices

No matter what price you pick you need to keep this one thing in mind.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
Hershey Raises Prices for First Time in 3 Years as Cocoa Costs Spike
Chocolate

Hershey Raises Prices for First Time in 3 Years as Cocoa Costs Spike

As cocoa prices hit a three year high, chocolate makers are being forced to charge more for their sweet treats.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Chicken Prices Are Rising Because of Rooster Infertility. (We're Serious.)
Chicken

Chicken Prices Are Rising Because of Rooster Infertility. (We're Serious.)

Forget agriculture -- these chickens need some Viagra-culture.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
3 Strategies for Raising Your Prices
Pricing

3 Strategies for Raising Your Prices

Sell quality and service. People don't complain about paying for value.
Grant Cardone | 3 min read
Dunkin' Donuts Franchisees Forced to Raise Coffee Prices
Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts Franchisees Forced to Raise Coffee Prices

As drought and coffee rust drive up the cost of coffee beans, Dunkin' Donuts prices are about to increase.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
It's Official: Netflix Raises Prices by $1 a Month
Netflix

It's Official: Netflix Raises Prices by $1 a Month

Netflix raised its subscription prices for the first time in three years, but only on new customers.
Laura Entis | 1 min read