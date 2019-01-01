My Queue

Growth Hacking With Customer Feedback
Customer Feedback

Growth Hacking With Customer Feedback

Seven tips for using surveys to unlock startup growth and innovation.
Leela Srinivasan | 7 min read
8 Highly Successful Entrepreneurs Share Their Best Advice for Getting Customers to Buy Your Product--No Matter What It Costs

8 Highly Successful Entrepreneurs Share Their Best Advice for Getting Customers to Buy Your Product--No Matter What It Costs

Bulletproof founder Dave Asprey and others on how to convince customers your price is worth it.
The Oracles | 8 min read
Tesla Decides to Keep Stores Open but Raise Prices

Tesla Decides to Keep Stores Open but Raise Prices

A couple of weeks ago, Tesla announced a $35,000 Model 3 and the closure of its physical stores, but this week that decision has been reversed and Tesla's prices are increasing.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
The Price Is Right: How to Price Your Product for Long-Term Success

The Price Is Right: How to Price Your Product for Long-Term Success

Here are five things to consider when you set the price for your product.
Meredith Schmidt | 6 min read
Startups That Overlook the Cost of Sales … Fail!

Startups That Overlook the Cost of Sales … Fail!

How much did that sale cost? What about the reorder? Until you know that you don't know if you're making money.
Michael Houlihan & Bonnie Harvey | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Make These 6 Changes to Finish the Second Half Strong
Goals

Make These 6 Changes to Finish the Second Half Strong

Take back your power and get to work building the business that leads to freedom in every area of your life.
Kimanzi Constable | 6 min read
Why Freelancers Need to Charge Based on Value
Freelancers

Why Freelancers Need to Charge Based on Value

It's perfectly fair to charge different customers different rates depending on the value they get from your work.
Matthew Baker | 4 min read
10 Psychological Tricks to Boost Your Website's Sales
Consumer Psychology

10 Psychological Tricks to Boost Your Website's Sales

The least nudge is often all that is needed to get a wavering customer to purchase.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Put Your Mission First and You Won't Have Any Worries About Revenues
Company Culture

Put Your Mission First and You Won't Have Any Worries About Revenues

The most fun you can have in business is making money doing the right thing for every customer.
William Bauer | 4 min read
8 Negotiating Tactics Every Successful Entrepreneur Has Mastered
Negotiation

8 Negotiating Tactics Every Successful Entrepreneur Has Mastered

How you would negotiate if you were talking for the other side? Now you know how your offer looks to them.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
This Is Your Path to the $1,000-Per-Hour Mindset
Entrepreneur Mindset

This Is Your Path to the $1,000-Per-Hour Mindset

If you don't value your time, who will?
Joshua Lee | 4 min read
How to Choose a Pricing Strategy for Your SaaS Business
Entrepreneurs

How to Choose a Pricing Strategy for Your SaaS Business

It's not one-size-fits-all.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
When the Customer Fixates on Price It's Probably Not About the Money
Sales

When the Customer Fixates on Price It's Probably Not About the Money

Customers often talk cost when they have vague concerns about the product. Your job is to find out and solve the real problem.
Grant Cardone | 3 min read
4 Psychological Techniques That Can Improve Your Product Pricing
Pricing

4 Psychological Techniques That Can Improve Your Product Pricing

The "decoy effect" introduces a "useless" price. Think about it during your next outing at the movies.
Darian Kovacs | 7 min read
Stop Shooting For the Moon! Raising Prices Won't Raise Your Profits. Catering to a Niche Will.
Pricing

Stop Shooting For the Moon! Raising Prices Won't Raise Your Profits. Catering to a Niche Will.

Stick with appealing to a niche audience before building out. Here are three ways how.
Per Bylund | 7 min read