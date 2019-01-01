There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Prime Day
As you prep for Prime Day, here are a few ways to take full advantage of the discounts.
The online retailer said Wednesday that the self-created holiday was its biggest sales day ever, with worldwide orders rising more than 60 percent compared with the previous Prime Day. In the U.S., orders rose by more than 50 percent.
Get creative and use Prime Day to build value for your storefront. Learn what your customers want and prepare for the holiday season.
This is also part of Wal-Mart's broader strategy to strengthen its e-commerce business at a time when its online sales growth is slowing.
More From This Topic
Amazon
If Prime Day is ever to rival Black Friday, it better start this year.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?