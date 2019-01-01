My Queue

Prime Day

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can't Afford to Miss
Amazon Prime Day

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can't Afford to Miss

The best deals go fast, so act and look quickly.
TechBargains | 8 min read
6 Shopping Tips for Amazon Prime Day Savings

6 Shopping Tips for Amazon Prime Day Savings

As you prep for Prime Day, here are a few ways to take full advantage of the discounts.
Grant Brunner | 3 min read
Amazon's Prime Day Was the Company's Biggest Sales Day Ever

Amazon's Prime Day Was the Company's Biggest Sales Day Ever

The online retailer said Wednesday that the self-created holiday was its biggest sales day ever, with worldwide orders rising more than 60 percent compared with the previous Prime Day. In the U.S., orders rose by more than 50 percent.
Krystina Gustafson | 6 min read
Prime Day Fail: What Merchants Need To Know

Prime Day Fail: What Merchants Need To Know

Get creative and use Prime Day to build value for your storefront. Learn what your customers want and prepare for the holiday season.
David Nicholls | 3 min read
Wal-Mart Offers 'Free Shipping With No Minimum' to Tackle Amazon's Prime Day

Wal-Mart Offers 'Free Shipping With No Minimum' to Tackle Amazon's Prime Day

This is also part of Wal-Mart's broader strategy to strengthen its e-commerce business at a time when its online sales growth is slowing.
Reuters | 2 min read

Amazon Seeks to Grow Profits and Perception With Second Annual Prime Day
Amazon

Amazon Seeks to Grow Profits and Perception With Second Annual Prime Day

If Prime Day is ever to rival Black Friday, it better start this year.
Samuel Edwards | 6 min read