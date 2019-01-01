My Queue

Prime Minister

What #Budget 2019 has in Store for the Agriculture Sector? Here's Govt's Big Announcement for Farmers
Budget 2019

What #Budget 2019 has in Store for the Agriculture Sector? Here's Govt's Big Announcement for Farmers

India's most troubled sector doesn't need quick fixes anymore, will #Budget 2019 take the sector towards the resolution it has been yearning for
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
Has India Become The Hub of Startups, Courtesy IIT?

Has India Become The Hub of Startups, Courtesy IIT?

IITs are becoming the breeding ground for budding entrepreneurs
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Massive Fund & PM Modi's Message for Entrepreneurs. 4 Things to Know Today.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Massive Fund & PM Modi's Message for Entrepreneurs. 4 Things to Know Today.

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 1 min read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says Entrepreneurs Need the 3Cs for Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says Entrepreneurs Need the 3Cs for Success

Narendra Modi said that India's youth are the job creators of today
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
PM Modi Trumps US President on Facebook

PM Modi Trumps US President on Facebook

His Facebook page has 43.2 million followers, almost twice as many as U.S. President Donald J. Trump
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Bats for Equality in India
News and Trends

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Bats for Equality in India

Setting aside his cultural adventure in the country, here's what Trudeau had to say
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read