Prince
Prince
We had visibility to Prince's business, because he had scale. But the important work he did was done quietly, just like the entrepreneurs in your community.
One of our greatest modern artists might be gone, but he left many examples of how to conduct yourself if you want to be truly successful.
The recent death of the artist known as "The Purple One" (among other names) offers lessons in the power of image, branding, and adaptability.
Prince kept digging deep, pushing boundaries and creating music and art that inspired millions.
"Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today, to get through this thing called life."
Radicals & Visionaries
This week the world draped itself in purple to mourn musician and innovator Prince Rogers Nelson. Here's a sample of tributes to the musical legend in his favorite hue.
