Prince

I'm a Huge Prince Fan and Went to Parties at Paisley Park. But Now I Understand How Perfect an Entrepreneur He Was.
I'm a Huge Prince Fan and Went to Parties at Paisley Park. But Now I Understand How Perfect an Entrepreneur He Was.

We had visibility to Prince's business, because he had scale. But the important work he did was done quietly, just like the entrepreneurs in your community.
Mary Deelsnyder | 8 min read
Model Yourself After Prince -- Introverted, Talented, Hard-Working and Giving -- for the Best in Business and Life

One of our greatest modern artists might be gone, but he left many examples of how to conduct yourself if you want to be truly successful.
Brian T. Edmondson | 6 min read
What Prince Can Teach All Companies About Rebranding

The recent death of the artist known as "The Purple One" (among other names) offers lessons in the power of image, branding, and adaptability.
Julia Anne Matheson and Danielle Wright | 6 min read
Prince's Unique Brand of Trustworthy Leadership

Prince kept digging deep, pushing boundaries and creating music and art that inspired millions.
Michelle Reina, PhD | 6 min read
Remembering Prince: What The Purple One Can Teach You About Creativity

"Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today, to get through this thing called life."
Linda Lacina | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Sign O' the Times: Everything That Went Purple For Prince
Radicals & Visionaries

This week the world draped itself in purple to mourn musician and innovator Prince Rogers Nelson. Here's a sample of tributes to the musical legend in his favorite hue.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read