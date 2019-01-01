My Queue

Prioridades

¿Por qué la gente no sigue sus sueños?
Consultoría

Sal de tu zona de confort, enfrenta tus miedos y apuesta por luchar por eso que tanto quieres a pesar de los obstáculos.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
30 tips para perfeccionar tu productividad

Cuando eres dueño de un negocio, es necesario tener súper poderes de eficiencia. Te compartimos algunos consejos para aprovechar tu día laboral.
Catherine Clifford | 8 min read
5 cosas que hacen los emprendedores productivos

Los verdaderos líderes de negocios aprovechan al máximo su día cultivando hábitos efectivos que les dan la ventaja.
John Rampton | 7 min read