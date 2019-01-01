There are no Videos in your queue.
prison
It's a shame how many people waste their freedom.
Being on both sides of the cell door, I know there's a lot that CEOs can learn from their prison counterparts.
You thought prison slang was reserved for hardened convicts and characters of 'Orange is the New Black'?
Ex-cons are generally at least as likely as everybody else to be good employees and much more likely to be loyal to their employer.
Billy McFarland defrauded investors of tens of millions of dollars.
Entrepreneurs
Some of the world's most famous faces have had serious run-ins with the law.
ex-convicts
Think about it: They're expert bootstrappers, comfortable with unknown situations and likely to have a healthy disregard for 'the rules.'
Life Lessons
There is no limit to what a person can overcome with enough effort, but what you're born into has a lot to do with how much that will be.
Personal Improvement
Being forced into an adverse situation and spending months thinking about my past actions and mistakes encouraged me to take pause and truly consider what it was that I wanted out of life.
Entrepreneurs
A former inmate's determination to change life's course and his bold request to be mentored has yielded uplifting results.
Starting a business is a great option for ex-offenders. Here are 3 reasons why.
Silk Road
Like the original website, Silk Road 2.0 allowed users to anonymously buy and sell drugs, computer hacking tools and other illicit items, using the digital currency bitcoin, authorities said.
Ready For Anything
Robert Greene talks with Patrick Bet-David about his life and inspiration behind his five books, the first of which is now a mega cult classic among rappers, the Hollywood elite and prison inmates.
Failure
A felon who did time in five maximum security prisons relates how he became an online marketing millionaire.
Lessons
These are the things that not only helped me survive incarceration, but to come out a better person. These takeaways can help you in your endeavors, even if they don't include bars.
