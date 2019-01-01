My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

prison

What Visiting a Maximum Security Prison Taught Me About Entrepreneurship and Life
prison

What Visiting a Maximum Security Prison Taught Me About Entrepreneurship and Life

It's a shame how many people waste their freedom.
Raj Jana | 7 min read
5 Leadership Lessons CEOs Can Learn From Prison Shot Callers

5 Leadership Lessons CEOs Can Learn From Prison Shot Callers

Being on both sides of the cell door, I know there's a lot that CEOs can learn from their prison counterparts.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
13 Prison Slang Terms You Should Use With Co-Workers

13 Prison Slang Terms You Should Use With Co-Workers

You thought prison slang was reserved for hardened convicts and characters of 'Orange is the New Black'?
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
The Many Pros and Fewer-Than-Expected Cons of Hiring Ex-Cons

The Many Pros and Fewer-Than-Expected Cons of Hiring Ex-Cons

Ex-cons are generally at least as likely as everybody else to be good employees and much more likely to be loyal to their employer.
Tammy Cohen & Marco Piovesan | 7 min read
Creator of Doomed Fyre Festival Gets 6-Year Prison Sentence

Creator of Doomed Fyre Festival Gets 6-Year Prison Sentence

Billy McFarland defrauded investors of tens of millions of dollars.
Edgar Alvarez | 2 min read

More From This Topic

From Martha Stewart to Steve Madden, Here Are Some of the Most Famous Entrepreneurs Who Served Prison Time
Entrepreneurs

From Martha Stewart to Steve Madden, Here Are Some of the Most Famous Entrepreneurs Who Served Prison Time

Some of the world's most famous faces have had serious run-ins with the law.
Rose Leadem | 8 min read
Ex-Convicts Make the Best Entrepreneurs. Here Are 3 Reasons Why.
ex-convicts

Ex-Convicts Make the Best Entrepreneurs. Here Are 3 Reasons Why.

Think about it: They're expert bootstrappers, comfortable with unknown situations and likely to have a healthy disregard for 'the rules.'
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
Some Fundamental Truths This Entrepreneur Learned Mentoring Prison Inmates
Life Lessons

Some Fundamental Truths This Entrepreneur Learned Mentoring Prison Inmates

There is no limit to what a person can overcome with enough effort, but what you're born into has a lot to do with how much that will be.
Kyle Slager | 5 min read
How Solitary Confinement Gave Me Clarity
Personal Improvement

How Solitary Confinement Gave Me Clarity

Being forced into an adverse situation and spending months thinking about my past actions and mistakes encouraged me to take pause and truly consider what it was that I wanted out of life.
Andrew Medal | 4 min read
Unlocked Potential: From Incarceration to Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurs

Unlocked Potential: From Incarceration to Entrepreneurship

A former inmate's determination to change life's course and his bold request to be mentored has yielded uplifting results.
Jennifer Spencer | 10 min read
3 Reasons Former Inmates Make Great Entrepreneurs
prison

3 Reasons Former Inmates Make Great Entrepreneurs

Starting a business is a great option for ex-offenders. Here are 3 reasons why.
Brian Hamilton | 5 min read
Key Player in Silk Road Successor Site Gets Eight Years in U.S. Prison
Silk Road

Key Player in Silk Road Successor Site Gets Eight Years in U.S. Prison

Like the original website, Silk Road 2.0 allowed users to anonymously buy and sell drugs, computer hacking tools and other illicit items, using the digital currency bitcoin, authorities said.
Reuters | 2 min read
Get the Story Behind 'The 48 Laws of Power,' the Book That Influenced 50 Cent, Kanye West and Countless Prisoners
Ready For Anything

Get the Story Behind 'The 48 Laws of Power,' the Book That Influenced 50 Cent, Kanye West and Countless Prisoners

Robert Greene talks with Patrick Bet-David about his life and inspiration behind his five books, the first of which is now a mega cult classic among rappers, the Hollywood elite and prison inmates.
2 min read
How I Went From a Cellblock to a Penthouse
Failure

How I Went From a Cellblock to a Penthouse

A felon who did time in five maximum security prisons relates how he became an online marketing millionaire.
Ryan Stewman | 6 min read
How Prison Became My Launching Pad for Success
Lessons

How Prison Became My Launching Pad for Success

These are the things that not only helped me survive incarceration, but to come out a better person. These takeaways can help you in your endeavors, even if they don't include bars.
Andrew Medal | 12 min read