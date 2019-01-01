My Queue

Decoding the Click-a-Button Generation's Way of Finding Love: Dating Apps
Trends

Entrepreneur India interacts with Delta, TrulyMadly and OkCupid to list out the modern online dating game; everything from the trends to the business opportunities in the industry
Bhavya Kaushal | 6 min read
Wednesday Wisdom: Dating App Industry is Very Lucrative for Business Opportunities

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 1 min read
11 Social Media Trends to Watch for in 2019

11 Social Media Trends to Watch for in 2019

2018 was a year when trends accelerated and some new ones emerged
Santosh Kanekar | 6 min read