Privacy Concerns

After a Rough Year, Facebook Is Giving Privacy a Try
'This isn't just about a few new features. This is a big change in how we're building these products and running our company,' Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says at F8.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
TikTok to Pay $5.7 Million Fine For Violating Children's Privacy Law

They failed to ask for parental consent when collecting the personal information from users under the age of 13.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
Facebook's Constant Tracking on Android Can Now Be Limited

Facebook for Android is always tracking your location, even when you aren't using the app. However, the latest update finally allows you to limit this tracking rather than disabling it completely.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Apple's Group FaceTime Is 'Unavailable' After Eavesdropping Bug Appears

The bug could let someone hear or see you before you pick up their call.
Richard Lawler | 1 min read
How Blockchain's Decentralization Narrative Can Redefine Data Privacy

The true value of blockchain technology can be found in data privacy.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Jack Dorsey Reveals His Biggest Regret About Twitter
But he wasn't clear about what he's doing to solve it.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Apple Took Out a CES Ad to Troll Its Competitors Over Privacy
In a world where privacy is on everyone's mind, Apple is saying to the technology industry that it stands alone.
Nathan Ingraham | 3 min read
Amazon Blames Human Error for Sharing 1,700 Alexa Audio Files
One Alexa user's audio recordings were sent to another Alexa user by mistake.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Facebook Admits That It Allowed Netflix and Spotify to Access Your Private Messages
The news came in response to a bombshell 'New York Times' report that detailed how numerous companies had undisclosed access to user data.
Shona Ghosh | 3 min read
All the Ways in Which Your Smartphone Can Track You and How to Put an End to It
Aren't you just a little creeped out at how those ads follow you around? These apps can help.
Parth Misra | 7 min read
The Facebook Papers Are a Timely Reminder That Mark Zuckerberg Is Totally Ruthless About Making Money
Facebook is a money-making juggernaut, not a philanthropic endeavor.
Jake Kanter | 4 min read
My Company Is Leaving Facebook. And So Can Yours.
Facebook goes against our moral code as a company, and the clicks we get rarely result in conversions.
Göran Wågström | 5 min read
Tim Berners-Lee Pushes For 'Contract' to Protect the Web
The contract calls for the development of an open and free internet, but with a pledge by companies to 'respect consumers' privacy' and to design technologies 'that support the best in humanity and challenge the worst.'
Michael Kan | 3 min read
Facebook's Portal Gets Even Creepier. 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
'Social Credit' Tech Is Coming: 5 Ways for U.S. Entrepreneurs to Capitalize
Is your behavior naughty or nice? Forget Santa: Government and corporations will soon be taking notice.
Steven Kaufman | 7 min read