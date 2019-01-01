There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Privacy Policies
Amazon
One Alexa user's audio recordings were sent to another Alexa user by mistake.
The contract calls for the development of an open and free internet, but with a pledge by companies to 'respect consumers' privacy' and to design technologies 'that support the best in humanity and challenge the worst.'
The point is to put consumers in the driver's seat by clearly outlining data protection practices and reaffirming your company's commitment to data protection.
Decentralized information sets give citizens greater privacy, freedom of speech and protection of wealth.
Mountains of data are what make machine learning possible, the whole project is dead in the water without it. But whose life is it, anyway?
More From This Topic
Apple
European users can do it right now thanks to GDPR.
2 min read
Marketing
Non-compliance can lead to hefty fines whether your company is based in the European Union or not.
Facebook
The aim of GDPR is to return control of personal data to the individual by ensuring companies follow a new set of data protection compliance rules.
Facebook
One of the world's largest, richest and most successful companies has botched customer trust and crisis communications.
Privacy Concerns
Countless people have lost their jobs due to easily-avoidable privacy mistakes.
Facebook
The social network has also published its 'privacy principles.'
Airlines
The conservative commentator's recent run-in with Delta Airlines raises the question: Do passengers have the right to take photos on aircraft?
Twitter
You may see a notice informing you about the recent privacy policy changes the next time you visit the microblogging service, if you haven't seen it already.
Politics
The Trump administration wants to expand electronic searches at the border. Congress wants to make sure Americans aren't swept up in those searches without a warrant.
Privacy Concerns
But the repeal of the FCC rules could also mean greater opportunity for smaller companies that prioritize customer privacy.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?