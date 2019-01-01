My Queue

Private Jet

Apple's Board Says Tim Cook Has to Fly Private From Now on 'in the Interests of Security and Efficiency'
Apple

Apple's Board Says Tim Cook Has to Fly Private From Now on 'in the Interests of Security and Efficiency'

Cook racked up $93,109 in personal travel costs for Apple in 2017, which counts as part of his compensation package.
Matt Weinberger | 2 min read
The Uber-Secretive Private Jet Company Hollywood Has on Speed Dial

The Uber-Secretive Private Jet Company Hollywood Has on Speed Dial

A look at how stars, scions and heads-of-state travel like no one else.
The Oracles | 6 min read
Vital Travel and Health Tips for the Suitcase Entrepreneur

Vital Travel and Health Tips for the Suitcase Entrepreneur

Even the elite in business first-class can can improve their travel experience.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
To Build a Subscription Startup, Streamline Your Service

To Build a Subscription Startup, Streamline Your Service

The founder of a startup offering jet-setters unlimited flights says simplifying customer service is the best luxury for his target market.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Private Aviation Company Wheels Up Raises $115M to Fuel App, Expansion

Private Aviation Company Wheels Up Raises $115M to Fuel App, Expansion

The company, founded by serial entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, is bringing a membership model to flying.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read

What the 'Netflix for Private Aviation' Will Need to Succeed
You've Arrived

What the 'Netflix for Private Aviation' Will Need to Succeed

The founder of Beacon, a flight startup that launches today, explains how he plans to change how we fly private.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Meet the Mastermind Who Designs Private Jet Vacations for the Ultra Wealthy
Travel

Meet the Mastermind Who Designs Private Jet Vacations for the Ultra Wealthy

Geoffrey Kent has created unique and rare excursions for Bill and Melinda Gates, Sting and other power players.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
The Founders of These 6 Startups Just Won a Trip to Hang With Richard Branson on His Private Island
Entrepreneurs

The Founders of These 6 Startups Just Won a Trip to Hang With Richard Branson on His Private Island

The winners of Shopify's Build a Business contest will also be joined by Shark Tank's Daymond John, Seth Godin and Tim Ferris.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Fake It 'Til You Make It with These 5 Luxe Rental Startups
You've Arrived

Fake It 'Til You Make It with These 5 Luxe Rental Startups

You're not a mogul yet. But you can act like one when you need to.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Have an Extra $117,000 to Spare? This Private Jet Company Wants to Take You on a Trip Around the World.
Travel

Have an Extra $117,000 to Spare? This Private Jet Company Wants to Take You on a Trip Around the World.

Luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent is offering a 26-day private jet tour in October.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
How to Get a Deal on a Private Jet (Infographic)
Business Travel

How to Get a Deal on a Private Jet (Infographic)

Flying private may be more accessible than ever, but it still doesn't come cheap.
Laura Entis | 1 min read
For $44,000, This Company Arranges College Visits Via Private Jet
Travel

For $44,000, This Company Arranges College Visits Via Private Jet

Last year, 18 excursions were purchased -- a number that charterer Magellan Jets hopes to double this year.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
When It Makes Sense to Take a Private Jet
Suitcase Entrepreneur

When It Makes Sense to Take a Private Jet

Flying private is more accessible than ever, but still doesn't come cheap. We break down when you can justify keeping up with the Gateses, and when you should just suck it up in the security line.
Laura Entis | 5 min read