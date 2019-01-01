My Queue

Pro Mujer

Estas son las razones por las que fracasan las emprendedoras de bajos recursos
Mujeres emprendedoras

El principal factor de fracaso empresarial para las mujeres es la falta de una corresponsabilidad familiar efectiva, según detectaron en una investigación de The Failure Institute y Pro Mujer.
Entrepreneur en Español | 4 min read