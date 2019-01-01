There are no Videos in your queue.
Problem Customers
Leadership
Good customers are the lifeblood of any business and toxic customers are the bane of every business.
If you simply demand pay, you will have won the battle and lost the war.
In a move that is both genius and ethically questionable, he uses Starbucks cards and a complicated order to get free coffee.
Nobody likes a break up, but sometimes it's the best thing to do for your business.
Tips and tricks for managing relationships with a less-than-ideal personality type.
Difficult Clients
You can't make everyone happy all the time but you can always listen and offer solutions.
Difficult Clients
Understand how to deflect and bypass a client's anger to meet your goals.
Problem Customers
It's awkward, but knowing how to say adieu to a problem customer can make all the difference.
Problem Customers
Deciding not to deal with certain people is like leaving money on the table. How's how to deal with these clients sure to give you a headache.
Ethics
There are many moral and ethical questions business owners face on a regular basis. Is there a right way to do things?
Customers
Firing a client is a very serious decision that should not be taken lightly. So do these four things before it gets to that point.
Problem Customers
While most customers are happy when companies offer solutions and try to help , there are a few types of customers who will never be happy. Here is how to deal with them.
Problem Customers
If the emotional or economic toll from serving abrasive or low-profit customers outweighs the return, think about an exit strategy.
Growth Strategies
If you need to end a business relationship, our experts have suggestions to make those difficult conversations go a little easier.
Growth Strategies
When frustration levels are high, beware of making a hasty decision about difficult customers. Here's what you need to know before letting them go.
