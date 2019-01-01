Problem Solvers

My Queue

Should You Compete With (and Potentially Kill) Your Own Business?
Should You Compete With (and Potentially Kill) Your Own Business?

Adam Schwartz's t-shirt company was struggling. Instead of saving it, he built something new -- and better.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
SimpliSafe Chased the Wrong Customer. This Pivot Saved The Business.

SimpliSafe Chased the Wrong Customer. This Pivot Saved The Business.

SimpliSafe is a security system built for renters. But it unexpectedly gained traction with homeowners.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
How Real Leaders Focus on What Really Matters

How Real Leaders Focus on What Really Matters

Leaders at Entrepreneur Live share how they get their priorities straight.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read