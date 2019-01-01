There are no Videos in your queue.
Problem Solving
Solving the stupid little problems is enough of a mental reset that your biggest issues in life start handling themselves.
Stepping in to solve your team members' problems robs them of the opportunity to develop crucial skills.
Here are three things you can do differently to transform your team with creativity.
The groundbreaking mathematician portrayed in the film 'Hidden Figures' prioritized hard work and team work to solve big problems.
More From This Topic
Project Grow
Kairos is a company that creates companies. And those companies have a mission: Solve the problems that really need solving.
Problem Solving
Critically thinking about your business challenges can help achieve long-term success
Ready For Anything
The Harvard psychology professor discusses his thoughts on the roles and responsibilities of business today.
Competition
After realizing his accounting and invoicing company FreshBooks wasn't innovating fast enough, Mike McDerment had to take extreme measures.
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence promises enormous new capabilities, but the challenges getting there have most businesses proceeding cautiously.
Pivots
When a change in the tax law nearly wiped out Saima Khan's company, she was forced to reconsider exactly what kind of business she was running.
Puerto Rico
Sebastian Vidal, director of the Parallel18 accelerator, describes the opportunities for innovation on the island.
Ready For Anything
Going the extra mile solves your problems more efficiently -- and might just make you smarter along the way.
Entrepreneurs
Small, everyday gestures of goodwill have miraculous power.
