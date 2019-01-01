My Queue

problemas de pymes

¿Problemas con tu negocio? Así la tecnología te ayuda
Consultoría empresarial

¿Problemas con tu negocio? Así la tecnología te ayuda

70% de las PyMES en México presentan los mismos problemas en su gestión de flotas: seguridad, el consumo o robo de combustible y exceso de multas por velocidad de sus conductores.
Entrepreneur en Español | 5 min read