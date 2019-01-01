My Queue

procrastinación

Sólo hazlo: cómo trabajar cuando no tienes nada de ganas
Productividad

Sólo hazlo: cómo trabajar cuando no tienes nada de ganas

Evitar nuestras tareas diarias puede destrozar nuestra felicidad, afectar nuestros ahorros e incluso dañar nuestra salud, pero puedes aprender cómo seguir avanzando.
Aytekin Tank | 9 min read