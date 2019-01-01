My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Producers

This Former Computer Scientist Pivoted to Film/TV and Built an Emmy-Nominated Production Company. Here's How.
The Gambit

This Former Computer Scientist Pivoted to Film/TV and Built an Emmy-Nominated Production Company. Here's How.

Lori McCreary has partnered with actor Morgan Freeman on their production company for more than 20 years. Here's her story.
Hayden Field | 14 min read
4 Small Changes That Will Make You More Productive

4 Small Changes That Will Make You More Productive

Focus only on what you can control and/or influence.
Beth Miller | 4 min read
10 Skills That Make a TV Producer a Great Hire or Partner for Businesses

10 Skills That Make a TV Producer a Great Hire or Partner for Businesses

Producing a show is a lot like founding and running a business -- you need a message, a team, content or service and great execution.
Deborah Mitchell | 5 min read
The Tech Surge That's Putting Consumers in the Forefront

The Tech Surge That's Putting Consumers in the Forefront

Why the shift from producers to customers is changing everything.
John Sculley | 4 min read