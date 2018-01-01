Product Launch
Cannabis
LucidMood's Great Trick: Selling Cannabis to People Who Don't Like Feeling High
Startup LucidMood sells low-potency vaping products. But before winning over consumers, it had to win over a very skeptical group: budtenders.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.
Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.