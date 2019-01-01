My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

product management

The 10 Fastest-Growing New or Redesigned Apps in 2018
Apps

The 10 Fastest-Growing New or Redesigned Apps in 2018

The era of 'Angry Birds' is over.
Madison Semarjian | 3 min read
The 4 Traits Every Good Project Manager Needs

The 4 Traits Every Good Project Manager Needs

Entrepreneurs and founders must operate like product managers to succeed.
Brian de Haaff | 4 min read
The 3 Tasks You Need Your Product Management Team to Do

The 3 Tasks You Need Your Product Management Team to Do

Develop something that's unique. Just don't expect it to be perfect.
Agatha Kurjanowicz | 5 min read