Product-Market Fit
Small Business Heroes
Before committing to a new launch, prepare a thorough process, one that includes all the lessons you learned first time around.
SimpliSafe is a security system built for renters. But it unexpectedly gained traction with homeowners.
Sometimes, you have to kill your favorite idea.
The idea of product-market fit needs to be flipped on its head entirely.
This week, our investors question if there is even a market for the contestants' entrepreneurial ideas.
Entrepreneurs
Even if you have the greatest product in the world, if it doesn't sell or scale, it is worthless.
Entrepreneurs
After creating a potentially groundbreaking solution, two founders weren't sure whom to sell it to.
Learning
It's so simple, someone with no experience can do it.
Acquisitions
While acquisition should never be a founding goal, it sometimes becomes an option for strategic startups.
Venture Capital
Yes, you can pry a little money from cautious investors' hands -- if you can demonstrate strength in these four metrics.
The Grind
Before creating your process for testing your business or app idea, you need to know what mistakes to avoid.
Marketing Strategies
When your services business is treading water, adding products to your business plan may help keep it afloat.
Selling
Determining whether the product is a fit for you personally, and then whether it matches your audience's needs will save any entrepreneur time, money and heartache.
Accounting
Doing some simple math to determine your optimum product needs can save you big-time.
Consumer Loyalty
The most successful brands can routinely charge more for comparable products because they never disappoint their customers.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
