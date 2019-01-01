My Queue

Product-Market Fit

Your First Product Is a Success. Is It Time to Roll Out a Second?
Small Business Heroes

Your First Product Is a Success. Is It Time to Roll Out a Second?

Before committing to a new launch, prepare a thorough process, one that includes all the lessons you learned first time around.
Eyal Lifshitz | 7 min read
SimpliSafe Chased the Wrong Customer. This Pivot Saved The Business.

SimpliSafe Chased the Wrong Customer. This Pivot Saved The Business.

SimpliSafe is a security system built for renters. But it unexpectedly gained traction with homeowners.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
4 Difficult Steps on the Journey from 'Zero to One'

4 Difficult Steps on the Journey from 'Zero to One'

Sometimes, you have to kill your favorite idea.
Edrizio De La Cruz | 6 min read
Forget Product-Market Fit. Find Your Market, Then Build Your Product.

Forget Product-Market Fit. Find Your Market, Then Build Your Product.

The idea of product-market fit needs to be flipped on its head entirely.
Hamlet Batista | 5 min read
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 2 Ep. 10: 'We Are Going to Make Money on This Thing'

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 2 Ep. 10: 'We Are Going to Make Money on This Thing'

This week, our investors question if there is even a market for the contestants' entrepreneurial ideas.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read

More From This Topic

How to Find the Holy Grail of Product-Market Fit
Entrepreneurs

How to Find the Holy Grail of Product-Market Fit

Even if you have the greatest product in the world, if it doesn't sell or scale, it is worthless.
George Deeb | 9 min read
After 90 Meetings in 90 Days, These Founders Finally Found Their Customer
Entrepreneurs

After 90 Meetings in 90 Days, These Founders Finally Found Their Customer

After creating a potentially groundbreaking solution, two founders weren't sure whom to sell it to.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
Gary Vee's Garage-Sale Challenge Teaches More Lessons Than Some College Courses
Learning

Gary Vee's Garage-Sale Challenge Teaches More Lessons Than Some College Courses

It's so simple, someone with no experience can do it.
Richard Trevino II | 5 min read
6 Tips From Tinder Execs on Finding Enough Success to Be Acquired
Acquisitions

6 Tips From Tinder Execs on Finding Enough Success to Be Acquired

While acquisition should never be a founding goal, it sometimes becomes an option for strategic startups.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
VCs Want to See Product-Market Fit: Here's How to Prove It
Venture Capital

VCs Want to See Product-Market Fit: Here's How to Prove It

Yes, you can pry a little money from cautious investors' hands -- if you can demonstrate strength in these four metrics.
Adam Root | 5 min read
Starting Up Wrong: 6 Product Testing Mistakes You Need to Avoid
The Grind

Starting Up Wrong: 6 Product Testing Mistakes You Need to Avoid

Before creating your process for testing your business or app idea, you need to know what mistakes to avoid.
Cory Levy | 5 min read
How to 'Productize' Your Service Business Offerings
Marketing Strategies

How to 'Productize' Your Service Business Offerings

When your services business is treading water, adding products to your business plan may help keep it afloat.
Justin Gray | 6 min read
How to Launch a Product That Sells
Selling

How to Launch a Product That Sells

Determining whether the product is a fit for you personally, and then whether it matches your audience's needs will save any entrepreneur time, money and heartache.
Dorie Clark | 5 min read
How Much of What You Are Selling Do You Need to Have Available?
Accounting

How Much of What You Are Selling Do You Need to Have Available?

Doing some simple math to determine your optimum product needs can save you big-time.
Doug and Polly White | 5 min read
To Get a Premium Price Exceed What Your Customer Expects
Consumer Loyalty

To Get a Premium Price Exceed What Your Customer Expects

The most successful brands can routinely charge more for comparable products because they never disappoint their customers.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read