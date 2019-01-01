My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Product Placement

For Product Placement Marketing, It's All About the Moolah
Product Placement

For Product Placement Marketing, It's All About the Moolah

Marketers are finding new places beyond film and television to promote their products.
Dan Blacharski | 7 min read
10 Ways to Get a Celebrity to Use Your Product

10 Ways to Get a Celebrity to Use Your Product

A celebrity endorsement can increase brand awareness and influence sales.
Kristin Marquet | 2 min read
8 Reasons Why It's Tough to Get Your Small-Brand Product Into Big-Box Stores

8 Reasons Why It's Tough to Get Your Small-Brand Product Into Big-Box Stores

Chain stores favor big-brand products over new no-name inventions. Here are some things to keep in mind when pitching to Walmart or Home Depot.
Stephen Key | 5 min read
Don't Waste Money on These 4 Types of Marketing

Don't Waste Money on These 4 Types of Marketing

You would think that scoring a cameo or placing your product on the news would move the needle. You'd be wrong.
Adam Callinan | 4 min read
5 Tips to Help Your Small Business Get Into Big-Box Stores

5 Tips to Help Your Small Business Get Into Big-Box Stores

When it comes to participating in supplier programs, especially with Fortune 500 companies, understanding as much as possible about the businesses you are approaching can help separate your company from your competitors.
Amber Colley | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Want James Bond to Use Your Product? Hand Over $5 Million and Be 'the Best.'
Product Placement

Want James Bond to Use Your Product? Hand Over $5 Million and Be 'the Best.'

Hacked emails show that product placement in a Bond film isn't easy.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
3 Ways to Discover Your Unique Selling Proposition
Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover Your Unique Selling Proposition

You can't target your sales efforts successfully if you don't know what sets your business apart from the rest.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Inventors Have a New Opportunity to Showcase Their Product on National TV
TV shows

Inventors Have a New Opportunity to Showcase Their Product on National TV

The immensely popular Today show has segment for new products but getting selected is about as challenging as creating that gadget you're selling.
Kedma Ough | 4 min read
How Grassroots Marketing Put This Craft Brewery On Tap for Success
Beer

How Grassroots Marketing Put This Craft Brewery On Tap for Success

In a little over two years, Golden Road Brewing has become a $15 million-plus business with 155 employees.
Grant Davis | 7 min read
Advertising's Next Frontier: Retroactive Product Placement
Advertising

Advertising's Next Frontier: Retroactive Product Placement

Universal Music Group will place ads in music videos that have already been filmed. By year's end, the ads are expected to adjust depending on a viewer's demographic and location.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
How to Succeed at Product Placement Without Celebrities
Product Placement

How to Succeed at Product Placement Without Celebrities

Get your product into the scene of a blockbuster movie, if you can, but until then leverage your social media marketing and boost sales with placements in local and regional outlets.
Pattie Simone | 4 min read
The Sweet and Simple Marketing Lesson From 'House of Cards'
Marketing

The Sweet and Simple Marketing Lesson From 'House of Cards'

You don't need data to prove that product demonstrating works. All you need is an audience and BBQ ribs.
Peter Gasca | 4 min read
Behind a Brand Extension: How a Sweatshirt Raised Over $1 Million on Kickstarter
Growth Strategies

Behind a Brand Extension: How a Sweatshirt Raised Over $1 Million on Kickstarter

Flint and Tinder's founder shares tips on how he successfully branched out with a new product -- and you can, too.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Product Placement's Future: The 'Gossip Girl,' Birchbox Mashup?
Growth Strategies

Product Placement's Future: The 'Gossip Girl,' Birchbox Mashup?

The cosmetics darling will offer customers a 'Gossip Girl'-inspired selection of goodies in May. If this branding hookup is the harbinger of what's to come, consider these tips for amping up your own offerings.
Diana Ransom | 4 min read
Startup Aims to Leverage Crowdsourcing in Product Development
Starting a Business

Startup Aims to Leverage Crowdsourcing in Product Development

C.J. Kettler's online crowdsourcing venture, Genius Crowds, aims to move product ideas from the "light bulb" stage onto store shelves.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 3 min read