Product Placement
Marketers are finding new places beyond film and television to promote their products.
A celebrity endorsement can increase brand awareness and influence sales.
Chain stores favor big-brand products over new no-name inventions. Here are some things to keep in mind when pitching to Walmart or Home Depot.
You would think that scoring a cameo or placing your product on the news would move the needle. You'd be wrong.
When it comes to participating in supplier programs, especially with Fortune 500 companies, understanding as much as possible about the businesses you are approaching can help separate your company from your competitors.
Hacked emails show that product placement in a Bond film isn't easy.
You can't target your sales efforts successfully if you don't know what sets your business apart from the rest.
The immensely popular Today show has segment for new products but getting selected is about as challenging as creating that gadget you're selling.
In a little over two years, Golden Road Brewing has become a $15 million-plus business with 155 employees.
Universal Music Group will place ads in music videos that have already been filmed. By year's end, the ads are expected to adjust depending on a viewer's demographic and location.
Get your product into the scene of a blockbuster movie, if you can, but until then leverage your social media marketing and boost sales with placements in local and regional outlets.
You don't need data to prove that product demonstrating works. All you need is an audience and BBQ ribs.
Flint and Tinder's founder shares tips on how he successfully branched out with a new product -- and you can, too.
The cosmetics darling will offer customers a 'Gossip Girl'-inspired selection of goodies in May. If this branding hookup is the harbinger of what's to come, consider these tips for amping up your own offerings.
C.J. Kettler's online crowdsourcing venture, Genius Crowds, aims to move product ideas from the "light bulb" stage onto store shelves.
