Product Returns
Staffers need to be well versed with processes, technology and customer service challenges, before the post-Christmas craziness arrives.
Smart retailers leverage products returns to improve the customer experience and drive repeat sales.
Mining returns data to prevent problems is an unexplored but huge driver for a better customer experience.
Make sure you see a good return policy as a critical step, not an afterthought.
Returns are synonymous with the holiday season for a variety of reasons, but with effective preparation retailers can avoid unnecessary collateral damage to their bottom line.
