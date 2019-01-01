My Queue

5 Ways Retailers Can Prepare for the Post-Christmas Tsunami (as in Holiday Returns)
5 Ways Retailers Can Prepare for the Post-Christmas Tsunami (as in Holiday Returns)

Staffers need to be well versed with processes, technology and customer service challenges, before the post-Christmas craziness arrives.
Gaurav Saran | 7 min read
5 Steps to Make the Most of a Product Return

Smart retailers leverage products returns to improve the customer experience and drive repeat sales.
Peter Sobotta | 4 min read
3 Ways Smart Retailers Leverage Product Returns for Data

Mining returns data to prevent problems is an unexplored but huge driver for a better customer experience.
Peter Sobotta | 5 min read
Why It's Time for Retailers to Embrace Online Returns

Make sure you see a good return policy as a critical step, not an afterthought.
Chris Dunn | 6 min read
3 Tips to Reduce Cyber Monday Returns

Returns are synonymous with the holiday season for a variety of reasons, but with effective preparation retailers can avoid unnecessary collateral damage to their bottom line.
Peter Sobotta | 4 min read