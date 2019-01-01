My Queue

Product Testing

How Rapid 'Testing and Learning' During Product Development Saves Time and Money
How Rapid 'Testing and Learning' During Product Development Saves Time and Money

Investing money and design work is all very well. But what do your (potential) customers think? That's what really counts.
Alex Gold | 6 min read
Validate Your Startup Idea by Doing the Things That Don't Scale

Scaling happens when you roll up your sleeves and get hands-on with solving real problems and selling quickly before hiring in response to demand.
Abdo Riani | 7 min read
How to Test a Business Idea Without Spending a Fortune

Use landing pages to validate demand and build a pre-marketing list.
Dustin Mathews | 6 min read
Why Startup Founders Must Go Slow to Go Fast

A conversation with Will Herman and Rajat Bhargava, authors of 'The Startup Playbook.'
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
Want Your App to Fail? If You Ignore These 3 Keys to Testing, Failure Is a Safe Bet.

When 40 percent of software developers are too hurried to test apps, it's easy to see why so many make bad first impressions.
Gideon Kimbrell | 7 min read

More From This Topic

Don't Go Looking for Problems: Curing Your Own Pain Points Is a Good Way to Develop a New Product
Solving Problems

Instead of looking outward to identify problems to solve and markets to serve, entrepreneurs should focus on their own frustrations. The unique solutions they come up with will have a natural market filled with customers just like them.
Ali Beheshti | 7 min read
Are You on the Right Track? Test, Test and Test Some More.
Ready For Anything

Whether it's your email subject line or a new hire, the only way to know for sure if something is going to work is to test it.
Eli Crane | 4 min read
Get To The Point! What Does Your Business Do?
Pitching Investors

To be successful, be succinct.
Tim Denning | 6 min read
Writing Your First Book Is the First Big Step to Build Your Personal Brand
Ready For Anything

Get oriented to the task before putting pen to paper through self-assessment, audience targeting and relentless testing. Just like any other product.
Josh Steimle | 6 min read
Don't Always Go With the 'Experts,' Because Sometimes the Experts Are Wrong
self-confidence

When your gut tells you that you're on the right path, stand your ground. That's a strategy that pays off.
John Brubaker | 5 min read
The MIT Blackjack Team: An Effective Startup Model
Lean Startups

Its exploits were the subject of a book and made into into a film, but what secrets does the team's journey hold for founders and entrepreneurs?
Nicholas Colon | 5 min read
How to Launch a Successful Crowdfunding Project
Crowdfunding

Give yourself time to fully explore your idea and your audience.
Jennifer Spencer | 6 min read
This Founder Created a Genius Way to Do Market Testing on the Cheap
How to Run a Small Business

Time to get creative.
Alexandra Zissu | 3 min read
3 Tips to Declutter Your Product Offerings
Product Development

Let simplicity reign. Very complicated products can confuse customers and kill sales.
Tom Alexander | 6 min read
Starting Up Wrong: 6 Product Testing Mistakes You Need to Avoid
The Grind

Before creating your process for testing your business or app idea, you need to know what mistakes to avoid.
Cory Levy | 5 min read