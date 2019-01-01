There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Product Testing
Product Testing
Investing money and design work is all very well. But what do your (potential) customers think? That's what really counts.
Scaling happens when you roll up your sleeves and get hands-on with solving real problems and selling quickly before hiring in response to demand.
Use landing pages to validate demand and build a pre-marketing list.
A conversation with Will Herman and Rajat Bhargava, authors of 'The Startup Playbook.'
When 40 percent of software developers are too hurried to test apps, it's easy to see why so many make bad first impressions.
More From This Topic
Solving Problems
Instead of looking outward to identify problems to solve and markets to serve, entrepreneurs should focus on their own frustrations. The unique solutions they come up with will have a natural market filled with customers just like them.
Ready For Anything
Whether it's your email subject line or a new hire, the only way to know for sure if something is going to work is to test it.
Ready For Anything
Get oriented to the task before putting pen to paper through self-assessment, audience targeting and relentless testing. Just like any other product.
self-confidence
When your gut tells you that you're on the right path, stand your ground. That's a strategy that pays off.
Lean Startups
Its exploits were the subject of a book and made into into a film, but what secrets does the team's journey hold for founders and entrepreneurs?
Crowdfunding
Give yourself time to fully explore your idea and your audience.
Product Development
Let simplicity reign. Very complicated products can confuse customers and kill sales.
The Grind
Before creating your process for testing your business or app idea, you need to know what mistakes to avoid.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?