productos mexicanos

Por esta razón esta marca es acusada de racismo contra los mexicanos

Mexitrend la tienda en Estados Unidos de productos de manufactura mexicana fue acusada de racista y apropiación cultural debido a su hashtag #WhiteGirlsWearMexican (#ChicasBlancasVistenMexicano).
Entrepreneur en Español | 4 min read