My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

profesores innovadores

Tres profesores mexicanos figuran entre los más innovadores del mundo
Mexicanos exitosos

Tres profesores mexicanos figuran entre los más innovadores del mundo

En América Latina cada vez más educadores innovan dentro y fuera de sus aulas de clase apoyados por tecnologías que les permiten recrear sus prácticas de la enseñanza en esta era digital y para preparar a sus estudiantes para el futuro.
Entrepreneur en Español | 4 min read