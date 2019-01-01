My Queue

Professors

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks Is Going to Teach a Class at Stanford Business School

The supermodel is taking her instructional tough talk from the runway to the classroom.
Claire Zillman | 3 min read
To MBA or Not to MBA

Can a formal education really help you make your entrepreneurial dreams come true? Experts weigh in.
Christopher Hann | 6 min read
Ivory Tower Research and Startup Innovation Are Two Sides of a Coin

Professors doing original research and entrepreneurs looking for the next great innovation have much in common.
Jake Wobbrock | 5 min read
Senate Bill Would Undermine University Tech Inventions (Opinion)

A proposed measure intended to encourage more high-tech startups is misguided, our columnist argues. Increasing academic research funding is the better route for fostering innovation.
Scott Shane | 3 min read
TechTrek Professor Mentors IT Entrepreneurs

Boston College's John Gallaugher doesn't try to be an all-knowing mentor to his students. But he does lead them on their first trek into the galaxy of tech.
Jason Daley | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Entrepreneurs

Babson's Candida Brush: Professor and Team Leader

Candida Brush knows the ultimate irony of successful entrepreneurship: It's not about doing something on your own.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Entrepreneurs

For This Nanotech Professor, Science Means Business

Alain Kaloyeros pioneered nanotech research at the University at Albany. Now he oversees a program in which students are trained to be both scientists and entrepreneurs.
Jason Daley | 4 min read