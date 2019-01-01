There are no Videos in your queue.
Profitability
During the Great Recession, Tracy Matthews was in debt $335,000. Here's what she did to dig herself out.
Four years seems to be the magic number for reaching profitability -- or else figuring out why you're not there yet.
It's so simple, someone with no experience can do it.
It's fine to dream big, but if your goal isn't profitability your company probably won't last.
Running a company takes one set of skills. Fully capitalizing on beckoning opportunities requires another -- and an awareness of your market.
More From This Topic
Finance
Knowing how much debt you have will tell you how profitable you could be.
Success Strategies
For companies that do become profitable, there are significant new opportunities, some new challenges and many internal changes to expect.
Starting a Business
There are a few key metrics entrepreneurs can look at to monitor their performance and keep the train from going off the tracks as it chugs ahead.
Profitability
Some 96 percent of your visitors won't be ready to buy -- so what can you do to convince the rest and move the majority closer to a buying decision?
Facebook
Some entrepreneurs try to replicate the magic of today's blockbuster companies. They shouldn't: Those companies are built on an extremely shaky business model, or no model at all.
Apps
Let's talk about how to turn your app idea into profit.
Profitability
To know how your employer is doing you have to follow the money.
Building a Website
It's hard not to fantasize about building your own wealth online, but actually the idea isn't as unlikely as you think.
Business Skills
Business is mainly about numbers. If you don't understand that, you have more than a math problem to solve.
Growing Industries
At the top of the heap is accounting and tax services -- plus other industries with low startup costs, according to report.
