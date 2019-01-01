My Queue

Programación neurolingüística, la herramienta que todo emprendedor debe conocer
Programación neurolingüística, la herramienta que todo emprendedor debe conocer

¿Sabes qué es la programación neurolingüística? Esta estrategia que es usada tanto en la psicología como en el mundo empresarial, te ayuda a reprogramar nuevamente la mente, y direccionar tus acciones. Su historia y su relación con el mundo del emprendedor.
Nadia Luna | 4 min read
Cómo tener un cerebro ganador

El especialista Jeff Brown señala que la clave del éxito está en los pensamientos que se ponen en la cabeza.
Martha Elena Violante | 4 min read
Errores mentales que te alejan de tus metas financieras

Cuando no trabajamos voluntariamente con nuestra mente, somos sumamente influenciables por el entorno y por los demás.
Alejandro Saracho | 4 min read