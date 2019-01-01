My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Programmers

This Can Help You Break Into America's Top Career
Data Management

This Can Help You Break Into America's Top Career

Launch a career in a data-driven economy.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
How to Land the Coding Job of Your Dreams

How to Land the Coding Job of Your Dreams

Master key programming tools like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
12 Sites That Will Teach You Coding at a Low Cost, Even Free

12 Sites That Will Teach You Coding at a Low Cost, Even Free

Programming has helped me become a much better entrepreneur, and you too can learn this skill at low cost.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Future-Proof Your Career By Learning How to Code for Less Than $40

Future-Proof Your Career By Learning How to Code for Less Than $40

Hone your programming skills on a shoestring budget with this nine-part training bundle.
Entrepreneur Store | 4 min read
The Best Language for Non-Tech Founders to Code Their Own Web App

The Best Language for Non-Tech Founders to Code Their Own Web App

Python offers plenty of user support.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read

More From This Topic

8 Businesses for Entrepreneurs Seeking Success Working From Home
Freelancers

8 Businesses for Entrepreneurs Seeking Success Working From Home

More and more people are opting to take freelance jobs, giving them a flexible schedule and a handsome paycheck.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Uber Recruiting Engineers With a Video Game in Vehicles
Uber

Uber Recruiting Engineers With a Video Game in Vehicles

The ride-sharing service has been offering a game called Code on the Road to its riders in certain geographic areas.
Don Reisinger | 2 min read
There's No Such Thing as a Bug-Free App
Software

There's No Such Thing as a Bug-Free App

But your software developers can get close to creating a perfect one. Here's how.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
iOS or Android: Which Operating System Should You Program for First?
App Developers

iOS or Android: Which Operating System Should You Program for First?

Android has been the preferred OS until now, but heads up, small business: Here comes Microsoft.
Kuty Shalev | 4 min read
8 Tech Skills Entrepreneurs Must Have to Succeed
Skills

8 Tech Skills Entrepreneurs Must Have to Succeed

Tech mastery is not invariably necessary to success launching a business but tech competence is indispensable.
John Rampton | 5 min read
10 Tips for Finding and Hiring a Top Developer
Websites

10 Tips for Finding and Hiring a Top Developer

Developers are in demand and hard to find but with patience and a well-considered process, you'll assemble the team you need.
John Rampton | 5 min read
15 Characteristics of a Good Programmer
Entrepreneurs

15 Characteristics of a Good Programmer

Finding a person with solid skills who is the right fit for you and your team is a challenge but here is how to do it.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Not Tech Savvy? Here is How You Can Develop a Mobile App.
Mobile Apps

Not Tech Savvy? Here is How You Can Develop a Mobile App.

Mobile apps have become hugely popular for companies to provide games, news and entertainment.
Drew Hendricks | 5 min read
With Open-Source Software, You Don't Have to Start From Scratch
Software

With Open-Source Software, You Don't Have to Start From Scratch

These programs are a gift and can be adapted to fit your needs at a low cost.
Asha Saxena | 4 min read
Businesses Bet Big on Teaching People to Code
Education

Businesses Bet Big on Teaching People to Code

New companies are cropping up to meet the demand for software developers and programmers.
Katrina Bishop | 5 min read