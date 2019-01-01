There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
The judges hear some excellent pitches, but only manage to come to an agreement with one startup.
Is your business ready for an investment round?
One entrepreneur has to rein in his enthusiasm after an excellent pitch meeting.
It doesn't matter how great your idea is if you can't communicate it clearly.
The investors have a healthy skepticism of bold claims.
The judges say they take bribes, but mostly they give funding, credit and advice.
For a pitch to be successful, the judges must see a foolproof method of bringing a product to market.
At times, it seems the contestants on our weekly streaming pitch show have the upper hand over our board of investors.
Project Grow
Project Grow
The filmmaker and this year's Ken Burns American Heritage Prize recipient, N. Scott Momaday, Ph.D., discuss applying genius and passion to goals that matter.
'Your conception of failure might not be too far removed from the average person's idea of success.'
You could save a bundle this year if you carefully consider your business expenses for possible deductions for taxes.
Shape your own path as an entrepreneur with this training.
More From This Topic
Project Grow
The gift from his mother helps beverage entrepreneur Anshuman Vohra fight for success.
Project Grow
Being unable to distinguish among the different sounds of letters of the alphabet can be scary. But support and an iPhone make a big difference.
Project Grow
'Ball don't lie.' This former Cleveland Cavalier is going to tell you how a well-known basketball term applies to your life.
With a new gig as one of NBC's late-night talk show hosts, the comedian and content creator is ready to tackle traditional media.
Project Grow
Great quotes can be inspirational and motivational. They can guide your life, love and career. Here are 50 of the best.
Project Grow
Facing the unknown in war taught this veteran entrepreneur about the power of accepting your own vulnerabilities.
Project Grow
After making dance videos for prominent pop stars, Montana Tucker made it her mission to help those in need.
Her mother's cookie recipe reminds Deborah VanTrece that she is strong and capable. (And yes, the cookie is on the menu at her restaurant.)
Project Grow
From baseball to football and swimming, these sports legends know a thing or two about drive, competition and going all the way.
Project Grow
Re-energize your day or week with these inspiring quotes from some of the world's greatest thinkers.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?