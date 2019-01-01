My Queue

Project Management

Launch a Lucrative New Career as an Agile and Six Sigma Expert
Launch a Lucrative New Career as an Agile and Six Sigma Expert

The 'Complete Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle' covers all of the vital project management methodologies.
Entrepreneur Store | 3 min read
The Pros and Cons of Project Management Software

Analog or digital? Here's why you should (or maybe shouldn't) use project management software.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
My Company Nearly Died! The Reason? My Lack of Project-Management Skills

Here's how I fixed the problem, finally paying attention to all the great customizable software programs available.
Peter Daisyme | 7 min read
Launch a Project Management Career with This $45 'Lean Six Sigma' Education

The online certification is designed to kickstart lucrative careers in project management.
Entrepreneur Store | 4 min read
Be More Efficient: A Can't-Miss Deal for Learning 'Six Sigma' and 'Lean'

Get certified in these highly regarded schools of thought for less than $80.
Entrepreneur Store | 3 min read

Why Project Managers Are Essential to Your Business
Why Project Managers Are Essential to Your Business

Bring cohesiveness and structure to a growing company.
Rocco Baldassarre | 4 min read
Human vs. Machine: Blue Collar Tech Startups Side With Humans
As automation continues to threaten jobs, can technology help human workers outperform robots?
Yves Frinault | 9 min read
6 Business Hacks to Boost Efficiency in 2018
6 Business Hacks to Boost Efficiency in 2018

The workplace is changing so fast, the 'place' part is being eliminated altogether. Get ahead of the curve.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
4 Tricks to Stop Procrastinating and Start Powering Through Your Business-Building To-Do List Every Single Day
4 Tricks to Stop Procrastinating and Start Powering Through Your Business-Building To-Do List Every Single Day

A little planning and prioritizing will sharpen your to-do list into a weapon for effectiveness and achievement.
James Parsons | 5 min read
4 Strategies for Skipping the VC Dog-and-Pony Show So You Really Own Your Company
4 Strategies for Skipping the VC Dog-and-Pony Show So You Really Own Your Company

With the right strategies in place, successful business can be built with little to no funding.
Syed Balkhi | 4 min read
5 Project Management Mistakes That Can Harm Your Business
5 Project Management Mistakes That Can Harm Your Business

Adjusting to the unexpected is good. Winging it from beginning to end is not.
5 min read
5 Tips for Giving Better Feedback to Creative People
5 Tips for Giving Better Feedback to Creative People

The feedback you give -- and the way you give it -- can be the difference between a project everyone loves, and a project everyone wishes had never started in the first place.
Will Meier | 7 min read
Which Came First: The Time Estimate or the Time-Suck?
Which Came First: The Time Estimate or the Time-Suck?

Forecasting the amount of time to allow for a project can be an exercise in futility.
Jeffrey Fermin | 5 min read
4 Product Management Mistakes That Will Drive You Crazy
4 Product Management Mistakes That Will Drive You Crazy

Most startup leaders still don't understand the basic components of leading a product team. Do you?
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
The Simple Solution That Made This Company's Shipping Delays Disappear
The Simple Solution That Made This Company's Shipping Delays Disappear

Yes, you need project management.
Mark Yarm | 2 min read