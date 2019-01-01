My Queue

Projectors

Gold? Silver? Pffft. This Necklace Is Pure Illumination.
Far Out Tech

This high-tech necklace is made out of light and morphs with your every move. You have to see it to believe it.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
This New Software Lets You Turn Any Surface Into a Touch Screen

Users can project their desktop onto a flat surface and control it with the Windows Kinect sensor.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
Tomorrow's Small-Business Tech Tools

Here's a look at three new gadgets that could raise your company's game.
Jonathan Blum | 4 min read