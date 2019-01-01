There are no Videos in your queue.
Promesas del fintech en Latinoamérica
Fintech Latinas
Flink es un banco online para millennials que les ofrecerá una forma diferente de acercarse a la banca y la oportunidad de administrar su dinero inteligentemente.
Ahorrar cada vez que te das un placer culposo -como comer una hamburguesa o viajar en Uber innecesariamente- es la premisa de Übank, una fintech chilena de ahorro automático que llegará a México.
La startup Bdeo revoluciona los seguros de autos con su ajustador digital a través de un sistema de geolocalización con videos, inteligencia artificial y chatbots que permite agilizar los trámites de las aseguradoras en accidentes de tránsito.
