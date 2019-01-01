My Queue

Promesas del fintech en Latinoamérica

El veracruzano que creará un banco digital sólo para millennials
Fintech Latinas

El veracruzano que creará un banco digital sólo para millennials

Flink es un banco online para millennials que les ofrecerá una forma diferente de acercarse a la banca y la oportunidad de administrar su dinero inteligentemente.
Yanin Alfaro | 3 min read
La fintech chilena que convierte tus placeres culposos en ahorros

La fintech chilena que convierte tus placeres culposos en ahorros

Ahorrar cada vez que te das un placer culposo -como comer una hamburguesa o viajar en Uber innecesariamente- es la premisa de Übank, una fintech chilena de ahorro automático que llegará a México.
Yanin Alfaro | 3 min read
¡No más tráfico! Esta startup revoluciona los seguros de autos con su ajustador digital

¡No más tráfico! Esta startup revoluciona los seguros de autos con su ajustador digital

La startup Bdeo revoluciona los seguros de autos con su ajustador digital a través de un sistema de geolocalización con videos, inteligencia artificial y chatbots que permite agilizar los trámites de las aseguradoras en accidentes de tránsito.
Yanin Alfaro | 3 min read